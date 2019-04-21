FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for ANGLE (AGL)

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of ANGLE (LON:AGL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:AGL opened at GBX 74.50 ($0.97) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $106.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96. ANGLE has a 1 year low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 78.50 ($1.03).

About ANGLE

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. It develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests rare circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and Ziplex multiplex analysis system that is used with the ovarian cancer clinical application and others.

