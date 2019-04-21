Financial Survey: Berry Petroleum (BRY) & RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW (REN)

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) and RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW (NYSE:REN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Berry Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW does not pay a dividend. Berry Petroleum pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

81.3% of Berry Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Berry Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Berry Petroleum and RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry Petroleum 0 2 8 0 2.80 RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW 0 7 0 0 2.00

Berry Petroleum presently has a consensus target price of $17.71, suggesting a potential upside of 40.37%. RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW has a consensus target price of $34.33, suggesting a potential upside of 11.08%. Given Berry Petroleum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Berry Petroleum is more favorable than RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Berry Petroleum and RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry Petroleum $586.56 million 1.76 $147.10 million $1.26 10.02 RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW $303.48 million 2.36 -$1.23 million N/A N/A

Berry Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW.

Profitability

This table compares Berry Petroleum and RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry Petroleum N/A N/A N/A RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW -10.10% -22.38% 2.45%

Summary

Berry Petroleum beats RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

About RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW

Resolute Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration for, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its principal project area is located in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin, Reeves County. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in approximately 27,100 gross acres located in the Permian Basin of Texas; and its estimated net proved reserves were approximately 53.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. Resolute Energy Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

