Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Takes $134,000 Position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMB. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 508.5% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $109.51 on Friday. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.15 and a twelve month high of $111.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.4541 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $5.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

About iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

