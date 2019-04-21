Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Invests $215,000 in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNP. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

In other news, insider International Group I. American bought 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100,000.00 per share, with a total value of $66,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

