Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Buys Shares of 5,057 Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 443,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,126,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,410 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SQM. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.43.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $38.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $58.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $565.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.66 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 19.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

