Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Acquires New Holdings in United Financial Bancorp Inc (UBNK)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in United Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:UBNK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,250 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Financial Bancorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 205,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Financial Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,327,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,165,000 after buying an additional 52,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBNK. BidaskClub cut shares of United Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of United Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of United Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Kevin E. Ross sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $87,865.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brandon Craig Lorey sold 4,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $73,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,313 shares of company stock worth $388,843. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UBNK opened at $13.35 on Friday. United Financial Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $682.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.75.

United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). United Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $55.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Financial Bancorp Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. United Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

About United Financial Bancorp

United Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for United Bank that provides retail, commercial, and consumer banking services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, and time deposits.

