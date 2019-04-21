Financial Contrast: Amber Road (AMBR) versus Appian (APPN)

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) and Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Amber Road has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Appian has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

81.3% of Amber Road shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of Appian shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Amber Road shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 64.0% of Appian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Amber Road and Appian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amber Road 0 0 1 0 3.00 Appian 2 3 0 0 1.60

Amber Road presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.74%. Appian has a consensus price target of $29.60, indicating a potential downside of 9.42%. Given Amber Road’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Amber Road is more favorable than Appian.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amber Road and Appian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amber Road $85.17 million 2.85 -$13.60 million ($0.49) -17.45 Appian $226.74 million 9.26 -$49.45 million ($0.80) -40.85

Amber Road has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Appian. Appian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amber Road, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Amber Road and Appian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amber Road -12.46% -36.12% -10.72% Appian -21.81% -87.66% -26.87%

Summary

Amber Road beats Appian on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amber Road

Amber Road, Inc. provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's GTM solutions include modules, such as import management, export management, China trade management, global logistics management, trade agreement management, and supply chain collaboration, as well as professional services, such as assessment, implementation, education and training, and maintenance and support. It provides modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with international factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers. The company offers its solution to various industries comprising chemical/pharmaceutical, high technology/electronics, industrial/manufacturing, logistics, oil and gas, and retail/apparel through a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Management Dynamics Inc. and changed its name to Amber Road, Inc. in 2011. Amber Road, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. Its principal software markets include business process management systems, dynamic case management, digital process automation, and low-code development. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers include financial services, life sciences, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing, and transportation organizations. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

