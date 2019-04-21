Financial Analysis: Navios Maritime Containers (NMCI) vs. Its Peers

Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ: NMCI) is one of 46 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Navios Maritime Containers to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Navios Maritime Containers and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Containers N/A N/A N/A Navios Maritime Containers Competitors -13.76% -3.30% -0.91%

31.6% of Navios Maritime Containers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Navios Maritime Containers and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Containers 0 0 1 0 3.00 Navios Maritime Containers Competitors 492 1163 1230 31 2.27

Navios Maritime Containers presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 303.59%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 44.89%. Given Navios Maritime Containers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Navios Maritime Containers is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Navios Maritime Containers and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Containers $133.92 million $12.70 million 4.21 Navios Maritime Containers Competitors $353.03 million -$23.31 million -3.96

Navios Maritime Containers’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Navios Maritime Containers. Navios Maritime Containers is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Navios Maritime Containers beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Navios Maritime Containers Company Profile

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships in Asia and Europe. As of March 6, 2019, it owned a fleet of 30 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

