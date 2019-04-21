Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to post sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp posted sales of $1.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year sales of $7.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $7.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $8.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

FITB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.31.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CAO Teresa J. Tanner sold 55,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $1,527,332.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $685,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,097,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,647,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 436,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after buying an additional 199,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 741,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,713,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FITB traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.50. 7,824,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,966,174. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

