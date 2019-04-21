Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2019 // Comments off

Analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to post sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp posted sales of $1.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year sales of $7.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $7.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $8.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

FITB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.31.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CAO Teresa J. Tanner sold 55,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $1,527,332.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $685,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,097,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,647,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 436,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after buying an additional 199,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 741,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,713,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FITB traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.50. 7,824,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,966,174. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.