FedEx Co. (FDX) Holdings Reduced by Foothills Asset Management Ltd.

Foothills Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,141 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Foothills Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in FedEx by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,473 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,723,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Voit & Company LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,175,000. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in FedEx by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 75,846 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,236,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Focused Investors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,774,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.30, for a total value of $4,679,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,320 shares in the company, valued at $34,715,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.24, for a total value of $419,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,185 shares in the company, valued at $5,500,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,950 shares of company stock worth $35,170,622 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “strong sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on FedEx from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.19.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $198.15 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.94 and a fifty-two week high of $266.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.07). FedEx had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $17.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.98%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

