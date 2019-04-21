FDA OKs 1st nasal spray of Infection reversal drug

U.S. authorities have approved the first generic nasal spray edition of Narcan, a drug that reverses opioid overdoses.

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday OK’d naloxone spray out of Israel’s Teva Pharmaceuticals.

Naloxone was marketed as a nasal spray from the U.S. since 2016 under the new name Narcan. Pharmacists can dispense it without a prescription. It is also sold as a brand-name or generic drug in automatic injectors, prefilled syringes and vials.

A bunch of two Narcan sprays cost approximately $130 to $150. Teva did offer the product’s cost or when it will be accessible; Friday its own offices were closed.

Over 47,600 Americans died of opioid overdoses in 2017.