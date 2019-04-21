Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,599,653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,288,105,000 after buying an additional 516,913 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,751,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,516,567,000 after buying an additional 113,503 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 700,301.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,999,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,010,587,000 after buying an additional 3,998,724 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,642,555 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,290,040,000 after buying an additional 18,497 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,142,915,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,861.69 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,307.00 and a 52-week high of $2,050.50. The company has a market cap of $916.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.48, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $72.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Societe Generale began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,370.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amazon.com from $1,975.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. CIBC upped their target price on Amazon.com from $1,975.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $2,100.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,139.02.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,616.34, for a total transaction of $3,321,578.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,314,978.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,602.00, for a total value of $2,202,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,861 shares in the company, valued at $12,593,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,075 shares of company stock worth $11,802,708 in the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

