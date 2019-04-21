FansTime Price Down 2.1% This Week (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, CoinMex, HADAX and FCoin. During the last week, FansTime has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and $231,172.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FansTime

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Gate.io, HADAX, FCoin, Bit-Z and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

