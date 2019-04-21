Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Evofem Biosciences Inc. develops and anticipates commercializing products which support and promote women as the primary healthcare consumer. The company is identifying and developing new and novel products which specifically address unmet needs in the areas of sexual and reproductive health, the prevention of acquisition of sexually transmitted infections and products which address or promote general health and wellbeing. Evofem Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Neothetics Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO CA. “

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

EVFM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Evofem Biosciences from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Evofem Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ EVFM opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.58. Evofem Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $8.35.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.15). As a group, research analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco bought 425,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $1,123,401.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Evofem Biosciences by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 39,425 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $879,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $879,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

Read More: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evofem Biosciences (EVFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.