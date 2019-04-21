E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) Stake Decreased by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC reduced its position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2,834.3% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETFC. BidaskClub lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.92.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 21,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $1,038,510.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,130,114.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Karl A. Roessner sold 45,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $2,165,031.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ETFC opened at $51.14 on Friday. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $66.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.16. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.40%.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

