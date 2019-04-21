Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.13.
EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.
EL traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,862. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $121.47 and a 52 week high of $171.39. The stock has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72.
In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 28,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $4,625,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,350 shares in the company, valued at $17,712,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $232,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 574,507 shares of company stock valued at $89,174,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 121,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,110,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 43,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,181,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.
About Estee Lauder Companies
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
