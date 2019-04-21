Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.13.

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

EL traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,862. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $121.47 and a 52 week high of $171.39. The stock has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 28,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $4,625,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,350 shares in the company, valued at $17,712,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $232,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 574,507 shares of company stock valued at $89,174,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 121,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,110,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 43,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,181,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

