Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $6,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,952,000 after purchasing an additional 66,945 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,591,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,626,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,374 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,882,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,670,000 after purchasing an additional 178,866 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 35.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,471,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,125,000 after purchasing an additional 386,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,987,000 after purchasing an additional 49,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Essex Property Trust news, insider John D. Eudy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.56, for a total value of $874,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,781.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Angela L. Kleiman sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total value of $341,000.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,703.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,184 shares of company stock worth $4,904,753 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $278.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.48. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $226.22 and a 12-month high of $294.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.19. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $353.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.05%.

ESS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $290.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $275.00 price target on Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.57.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

