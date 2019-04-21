Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CAPITA GRP/ADR’s FY2019 Earnings (CTAGY)

CAPITA GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of CAPITA GRP/ADR in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CAPITA GRP/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

CAPITA GRP/ADR has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $29.44.

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

