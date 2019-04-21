Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) – Equities researchers at First Analysis issued their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Check Point Software Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, April 18th. First Analysis analyst C. Nankervis expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 42.85% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $471.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.84.

CHKP opened at $119.99 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $93.76 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 21,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,180,000 after acquiring an additional 256,607 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,634,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

