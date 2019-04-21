Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,485 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,108 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 47.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,336,220 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $785,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531,516 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 144,748 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $1,759,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 76.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 973,789 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $37,637,000 after purchasing an additional 421,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,229,432 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $86,165,000 after purchasing an additional 75,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, insider Omkaram Nalamasu sold 143,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $5,834,776.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $84,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,255 shares of company stock worth $6,987,176 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMAT opened at $43.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 17.98%.

A number of research firms have commented on AMAT. ValuEngine lowered Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.90.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

