Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,203 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (FICO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 25.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FICO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,929,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,820,000 after buying an additional 232,405 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,154,000 after buying an additional 33,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,590,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,154,000 after buying an additional 33,669 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 528,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,881,000 after buying an additional 148,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 373,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,309,000 after buying an additional 69,723 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd.

In other Fair Isaac news, insider James M. Wehmann sold 5,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.73, for a total value of $1,153,880.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,931,513.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Stuart Wells sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,852,308.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,447 shares of company stock worth $12,458,462. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

FICO opened at $275.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $165.21 and a fifty-two week high of $285.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.60, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 46.97%. The company had revenue of $262.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

