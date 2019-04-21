Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Position in Waters Co. (WAT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 12.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. lifted its stake in Waters by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 289,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth $465,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter worth $1,055,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Waters by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 173,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,664,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Waters to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Waters in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.99.

In related news, SVP Terrence P. Kelly sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total transaction of $480,818.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark T. Beaudouin sold 27,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.36, for a total transaction of $6,275,825.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $630,106.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,032 shares of company stock worth $24,284,760. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Waters stock opened at $239.58 on Friday. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $167.93 and a twelve month high of $255.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.23. Waters had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 34.18%. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

