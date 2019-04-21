Engagement Token (ENGT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $115,374.00

Engagement Token (CURRENCY:ENGT) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Engagement Token has a total market cap of $115,374.00 and approximately $23,006.00 worth of Engagement Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Engagement Token token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Exrates and Tidex. Over the last seven days, Engagement Token has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006085 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00455296 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002122 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.01069092 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00199366 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008480 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00001575 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Engagement Token Profile

Engagement Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 415,256,071 tokens. The Reddit community for Engagement Token is /r/EngagementToken . Engagement Token’s official website is engagementtoken.com . Engagement Token’s official Twitter account is @EGT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Engagement Token Token Trading

Engagement Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Tidex and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Engagement Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Engagement Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Engagement Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

