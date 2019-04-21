Energi (NRG) Market Cap Tops $19.67 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $1.28 or 0.00024432 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Energi has a market cap of $19.67 million and $107,926.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Energi has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006098 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00440746 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002119 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.01058059 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00197088 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00008384 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00001608 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi launched on April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 15,341,721 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

