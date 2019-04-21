Enel S.p.A. (ENEL) Receives €5.78 Average PT from Analysts

Enel S.p.A. (BIT:ENEL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €5.78 ($6.72).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENEL. Deutsche Bank set a €6.10 ($7.09) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.35 ($7.38) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group set a €5.65 ($6.57) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC set a €5.10 ($5.93) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th.

Enel has a 52 week low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a 52 week high of €5.59 ($6.50).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

