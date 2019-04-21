Encore Wire Co. (WIRE) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 62.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Encore Wire by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Encore Wire by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Encore Wire by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 95,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Encore Wire by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 39,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 4,000 shares of Encore Wire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WIRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Sidoti cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Encore Wire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of WIRE opened at $60.84 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $40.96 and a twelve month high of $61.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.47. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $319.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wire and cable products for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cable for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

