Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eldorado Resorts in a report released on Thursday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Eldorado Resorts’ FY2019 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

Eldorado Resorts stock opened at $50.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.76. Eldorado Resorts has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $51.05.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $671.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.34 million. Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERI. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,667,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,795,000 after buying an additional 1,097,571 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 3,877.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 941,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 918,176 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $22,865,000. 1060 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $20,322,000. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $15,520,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

