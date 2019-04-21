Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q1 guidance at $1.15-1.25 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $5.05-5.30 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17. The business had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.72 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 31.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EW stock opened at $177.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $123.00 and a 1-year high of $197.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.61.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $283,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $5,506,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,269,784.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 114,328 shares of company stock worth $20,121,304 in the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.29.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

