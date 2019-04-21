EDRCoin (EDRC) Trading Down 43.5% This Week

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. EDRCoin has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and $105,500.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded down 43.5% against the dollar. One EDRCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00016776 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EDRCoin alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000070 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Coin Profile

EDRCoin (CRYPTO:EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDRCoin’s official website is www.edrcoin.cash

Buying and Selling EDRCoin

EDRCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EDRCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDRCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.