EBCH Hits Market Cap of $78,778.00 (EBCH)

EBCH (CURRENCY:EBCH) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. During the last week, EBCH has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One EBCH token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). EBCH has a market cap of $78,778.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of EBCH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00452798 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018903 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002172 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.01103288 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00206095 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008434 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00001657 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000131 BTC.

EBCH Token Profile

EBCH’s launch date was November 4th, 2017. EBCH’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,285,500 tokens. EBCH’s official Twitter account is @eBCHCoin . EBCH’s official website is CoinPulse.io

EBCH Token Trading

EBCH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EBCH using one of the exchanges listed above.

