Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $15.26.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/eaton-vance-floating-rate-income-trust-eft-increases-dividend-to-0-08-per-share.html.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.