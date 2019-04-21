Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (EVT)

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years.

EVT stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $24.91.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

