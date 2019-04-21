Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EGRX. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $66.00 price target on Eagle Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $47.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $665.71 million, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.72. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $85.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.17 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Eagle Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott Tarriff sold 30,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $1,249,730.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,488 shares of company stock worth $3,752,208. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 175.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

