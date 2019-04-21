DSP Group (DSPG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSP Group, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company, offering advanced chip-set solutions for a variety of applications. DSP Group is a worldwide leader in the short-range wireless communication market, enabling home networking convergence for voice, video & data. By combining its in-house technologies of Digital Signal Processors, portfolio of wireless communication protocols, including DECT, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, most advanced Radio Frequency CMOS and SiGe, as well as VoIP ICs, DSP Group is a worldwide leader and a one-stop-shop for a wide range of applications. DSP Group ICs provide solutions for MP3 players, VoIP Phones, Gateways, and Integrated Access Devices and are widely used in Digital Voice Recorders. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DSP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of DSPG stock opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. DSP Group has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $14.94. The stock has a market cap of $336.28 million, a P/E ratio of 64.61, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.76.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DSP Group will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in DSP Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in DSP Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 31,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in DSP Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 30,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in DSP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

