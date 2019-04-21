Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys New Position in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,715 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 241 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.63.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 8,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,496,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $1,700,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,141,259.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $176.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $126.37 and a 1 year high of $177.77. The firm has a market cap of $127.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The railroad operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase 150,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

