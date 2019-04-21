Dorchester Minerals LP (DMLP) Declares $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.4823 per share by the energy company on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.

Dorchester Minerals has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $19.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $618.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.04. Dorchester Minerals has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $21.15.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.33 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 61.75% and a net margin of 73.57%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dorchester Minerals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,588 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Dorchester Minerals worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

