Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) Position Reduced by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 176,506 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.12% of Dolby Laboratories worth $7,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 12.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,924,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $204,594,000 after purchasing an additional 323,489 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 580.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 25,079 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 27.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 8.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,818 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,117,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DLB. ValuEngine cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total value of $3,167,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Dagmar Dolby sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $6,572,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 934,048 shares of company stock worth $60,656,769 in the last ninety days. 40.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DLB opened at $64.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.17 and a 1 year high of $72.04.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.04 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

