Diversified Trust Co Has $8.69 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,382 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.5% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $105,000. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $137.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $368.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $118.62 and a twelve month high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $20.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.55 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, December 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $137.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Diversified Trust Co Has $8.69 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/diversified-trust-co-has-8-69-million-stake-in-johnson-johnson-jnj.html.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.