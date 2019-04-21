DISCO CORP/ADR (DSCSY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DSCSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of DISCO CORP/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DISCO CORP/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th.

DISCO CORP/ADR stock opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. DISCO CORP/ADR has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $42.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.07.

DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. DISCO CORP/ADR had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $301.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that DISCO CORP/ADR will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DISCO CORP/ADR

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

