DISCO CORP/ADR (DSCSY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
DSCSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of DISCO CORP/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DISCO CORP/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th.
DISCO CORP/ADR stock opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. DISCO CORP/ADR has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $42.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.07.
About DISCO CORP/ADR
Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.
See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for DISCO CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISCO CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.