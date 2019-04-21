Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in SeaSpine Holdings Corp (SPNE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 628,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.39% of SeaSpine worth $11,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPNE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after buying an additional 185,695 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 582,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after buying an additional 58,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 546,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after buying an additional 31,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after buying an additional 31,726 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 221,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 150,312 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SeaSpine news, Director Stuart Essig sold 33,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $546,287.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,948. 13.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SeaSpine stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. SeaSpine Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.08.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.20). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 30.10% and a negative net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Corp will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPNE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SeaSpine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

SeaSpine Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

