Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 17,348 Shares of Capital Senior Living Co. (CSU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,551,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,348 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.96% of Capital Senior Living worth $10,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSU. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Capital Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Capital Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Capital Senior Living by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Capital Senior Living by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Capital Senior Living by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 8,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

In related news, Director E. Rodney Hornbake purchased 10,400 shares of Capital Senior Living stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $50,128.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kimberly Herman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,558.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 29,426 shares of company stock worth $125,806 over the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CSU opened at $3.96 on Friday. Capital Senior Living Co. has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $11.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.50.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Capital Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.83 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital Senior Living Co. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Senior Living Profile

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

