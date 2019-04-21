Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $10.44 Million Position in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 31,571 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.23% of SAGE Therapeutics worth $10,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. BB Biotech AG increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 1,375,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,733,000 after purchasing an additional 303,856 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,831,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,433,000 after purchasing an additional 283,077 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director James M. Frates sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $1,011,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,995.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Paul sold 60,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $9,744,698.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 272,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,993,474.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,811 shares of company stock valued at $27,771,729 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $164.73 on Friday. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $177.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 2.91.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity set a $220.00 price objective on SAGE Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.45.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc operates as clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

