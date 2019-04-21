Dignity (DIG) Reaches Market Cap of $1.13 Million

Dignity (CURRENCY:DIG) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Dignity has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $22,076.00 worth of Dignity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dignity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Dignity has traded up 26.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006088 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00454315 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019120 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002113 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.54 or 0.01072975 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00199583 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00008280 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00001490 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Dignity’s launch date was February 20th, 2018. Dignity’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,036,421 tokens. Dignity’s official website is cryptobontix.com . Dignity’s official Twitter account is @cryptobontix

Dignity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dignity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dignity using one of the exchanges listed above.

