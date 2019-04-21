Dialight (DIA) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Dialight (LON:DIA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:DIA opened at GBX 460 ($6.01) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.66 million and a PE ratio of 28.75. Dialight has a 1-year low of GBX 290 ($3.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 586 ($7.66). The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99.

Dialight Company Profile

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting; and Signals and Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, and street lights; various linear products; and area lights, wallpacks/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

