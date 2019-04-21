Deutsche Bank Reiterates €30.00 Price Target for Rocket Internet (RKET)

Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Rocket Internet (FRA:RKET) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of Rocket Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Rocket Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Rocket Internet and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Internet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €30.43 ($35.38).

Get Rocket Internet alerts:

Rocket Internet stock opened at €23.00 ($26.74) on Wednesday. Rocket Internet has a fifty-two week low of €15.17 ($17.64) and a fifty-two week high of €26.14 ($30.40).

Rocket Internet SE is an incubator, private equity, and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, early-stage, growth capital, late venture, later stage, and start-ups. The firm seeks to make investments in Internet companies with a focus on online and mobile retail services. It prefers to invest in technology and Internet-based companies with a focus on financial technology, software, food and groceries which includes individualized fresh food at home and online food delivery, fashion which includes emerging markets online fashion, general merchandise which includes emerging markets online retail as well as marketplaces for online merchandise, home and living which includes international home and living ecommerce, travel including online and mobile travel bookings, mobile data services, package holidays with transfer, regional internet groups, and new businesses and investments.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.