Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 79.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,042 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.48% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $7,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATRA. Zacks Investment Research cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

In related news, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $273,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,184,871.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 62,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $2,257,621.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,521.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 162,524 shares of company stock worth $6,069,971. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $31.86 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $54.45. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.25.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.44). On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -5.99 EPS for the current year.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

