Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 181,762 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 5,414.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,762 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.22% of Penske Automotive Group worth $7,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 44,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $221,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $53.84.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAG. ValuEngine upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

