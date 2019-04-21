Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 3,500 Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (ZION)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. cut its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZION. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,684,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 9.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 13.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 15.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the third quarter valued at about $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total value of $59,957.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Anne Smith sold 7,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $373,976.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,225 shares of company stock worth $1,537,180 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $47.30 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZION has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation NA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

Zions Bancorporation NA Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

