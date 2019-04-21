Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. reduced its stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 94.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,834,445 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of ADTRAN worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the third quarter valued at $195,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 75.3% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the third quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 1.26.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.19. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $143.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.55 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is presently -76.60%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADTRAN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/deprince-race-zollo-inc-has-1-56-million-stake-in-adtran-inc-adtn.html.

ADTRAN Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN).

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.