Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,260 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGO. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 3,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $169,521.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,837.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

NYSE AGO opened at $46.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.03. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $34.47 and a one year high of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 52.00%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

